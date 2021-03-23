Rosters and Format Announced for 2021 South Dakota 3-Class Basketball Shootout
Salem will play host to the 33rd annual South Dakota 3-Class Basketball Shootout on Saturday, March 27.
All-star players from around the state will gather to play a tournament for bragging rights. This is a great opportunity to see the best players from Class AA battle those in Class A and Class B. About 20 athletes from the greater Sioux Falls area will participate in the event.
The 3-class shootout will include both girl's and boy's games and a slam dunk contest sandwiched in the middle. Games will begin on March 27 at 2:00 with a girl's matchup between Class AA and Class A. The winner advances to play the Class B girls at 3:30.
Following the girl's games, the boys will take the floor with Class AA vs. Class A at 5:15. The slam dunk contest will take place following the first boy's game and take place prior to the finale between the winner of the Class AA vs. Class A game and Class B.
First Dakota National Bank 3-Class Shootout
Game Times
- 2:00 - AA Girls vs. A Girls
- 3:15 - B Girls vs. Winner of AA/A
- 5:15 - AA Boys vs. A Boys
- Following 1st Boys Game: Slam Dunk Contest
- 7:00 - B Boys vs. Winner of AA/A
Rosters
Class AA Boys (Coach: Todd Lorensen, Mt. Marty)
- Matthew Mors, Yankton
- Tahj Two Bulls, S.F. Washington
- Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley
- Micah Swallow, R.C. Central
- Eli Williams, S.F. Washington
- Connor Geddes, Harrisburg
- Akok Aguer, S.F. Washington
- Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt
- Zane Alm, Mitchell
- Blaze Lubbers, Harrisburg
Class A Boys (Coach: Matt Wilber, DWU)
- Xavier Van Beek, S.F. Christian
- Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley
- Jakob Dobney, Vermillion
- Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area
- Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley
- Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain
- Brady Fritz, Winner
- Gray Imbery, Aberdeen Roncalli
- Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids
- Dillon Gestring, Vermillion
Class B Boys (Coach: Trevor Flemmer, DSU)
- Tisyn Spader, Howard
- Sam Aslesen, Howard
- Tyce Ortman, Canistota
- Chase Merrill, Canistota
- Colin Frey, Langford Area
- Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s
- Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes
- Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley
- Isaac Sumption, Leola/Frederick
- Brendan Wentland, Corsica-Stickney
Class AA Girls (Coach: Jason Christensen, DWU)
- Isabelle Moore, S.F. O’Gorman
- Caytee Williams, Pierre
- Brecli Honner, Harrisburg
- Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central
- Macy Kempf, Mitchell
- Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley
- Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central
- Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg
- Maggie Heesch, Watertown
- Brielle Biteler, S.F. Washington
Class A Girls (Coach: David Moe, DSU)
- Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose
- Lexi Unruh, S.F. Christian
- Maddie DeJong, S.F. Christian
- Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion
- Olivia Ritter, Tea Area
- Lizzie Olson, Garretson
- Addison Rozell, Redfield
- Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central
- Kalla Bertram, Winner
- Kylee Wadsworth, Hamlin
Class B Girls (Coach: Todd Schlimgen, Mt. Marty)
- Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River
- Morgan Edelman, Menno
- Halle Heinz, Ipswich
- Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball/White Lake
- Alayna Benike, Castlewood
- Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s
- Grace Fryda, Scotland
- Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney
- Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore
- Haley Meyer, Centerville
