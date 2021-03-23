Salem will play host to the 33rd annual South Dakota 3-Class Basketball Shootout on Saturday, March 27.

All-star players from around the state will gather to play a tournament for bragging rights. This is a great opportunity to see the best players from Class AA battle those in Class A and Class B. About 20 athletes from the greater Sioux Falls area will participate in the event.

The 3-class shootout will include both girl's and boy's games and a slam dunk contest sandwiched in the middle. Games will begin on March 27 at 2:00 with a girl's matchup between Class AA and Class A. The winner advances to play the Class B girls at 3:30.

Following the girl's games, the boys will take the floor with Class AA vs. Class A at 5:15. The slam dunk contest will take place following the first boy's game and take place prior to the finale between the winner of the Class AA vs. Class A game and Class B.

First Dakota National Bank 3-Class Shootout

Game Times

2:00 - AA Girls vs. A Girls

3:15 - B Girls vs. Winner of AA/A

5:15 - AA Boys vs. A Boys

Following 1st Boys Game: Slam Dunk Contest

7:00 - B Boys vs. Winner of AA/A

Rosters

Class AA Boys (Coach: Todd Lorensen, Mt. Marty)

Matthew Mors, Yankton

Tahj Two Bulls, S.F. Washington

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley

Micah Swallow, R.C. Central

Eli Williams, S.F. Washington

Connor Geddes, Harrisburg

Akok Aguer, S.F. Washington

Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt

Zane Alm, Mitchell

Blaze Lubbers, Harrisburg

Class A Boys (Coach: Matt Wilber, DWU)

Xavier Van Beek, S.F. Christian

Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley

Jakob Dobney, Vermillion

Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area

Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley

Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain

Brady Fritz, Winner

Gray Imbery, Aberdeen Roncalli

Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids

Dillon Gestring, Vermillion

Class B Boys (Coach: Trevor Flemmer, DSU)

Tisyn Spader, Howard

Sam Aslesen, Howard

Tyce Ortman, Canistota

Chase Merrill, Canistota

Colin Frey, Langford Area

Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s

Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes

Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley

Isaac Sumption, Leola/Frederick

Brendan Wentland, Corsica-Stickney

Class AA Girls (Coach: Jason Christensen, DWU)

Isabelle Moore, S.F. O’Gorman

Caytee Williams, Pierre

Brecli Honner, Harrisburg

Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central

Macy Kempf, Mitchell

Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley

Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central

Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg

Maggie Heesch, Watertown

Brielle Biteler, S.F. Washington

Class A Girls (Coach: David Moe, DSU)

Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose

Lexi Unruh, S.F. Christian

Maddie DeJong, S.F. Christian

Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion

Olivia Ritter, Tea Area

Lizzie Olson, Garretson

Addison Rozell, Redfield

Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central

Kalla Bertram, Winner

Kylee Wadsworth, Hamlin

Class B Girls (Coach: Todd Schlimgen, Mt. Marty)

Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River

Morgan Edelman, Menno

Halle Heinz, Ipswich

Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball/White Lake

Alayna Benike, Castlewood

Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s

Grace Fryda, Scotland

Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney

Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore

Haley Meyer, Centerville