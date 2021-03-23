Rosters and Format Announced for 2021 South Dakota 3-Class Basketball Shootout

Salem will play host to the 33rd annual South Dakota 3-Class Basketball Shootout on Saturday, March 27.

All-star players from around the state will gather to play a tournament for bragging rights. This is a great opportunity to see the best players from Class AA battle those in Class A and Class B. About 20 athletes from the greater Sioux Falls area will participate in the event.

The 3-class shootout will include both girl's and boy's games and a slam dunk contest sandwiched in the middle. Games will begin on March 27 at 2:00 with a girl's matchup between Class AA and Class A. The winner advances to play the Class B girls at 3:30.

Following the girl's games, the boys will take the floor with Class AA vs. Class A at 5:15. The slam dunk contest will take place following the first boy's game and take place prior to the finale between the winner of the Class AA vs. Class A game and Class B.

Game Times

  • 2:00 - AA Girls vs. A Girls
  • 3:15 - B Girls vs. Winner of AA/A
  • 5:15 - AA Boys vs. A Boys
  • Following 1st Boys Game: Slam Dunk Contest
  • 7:00 - B Boys vs. Winner of AA/A

Rosters

Class AA Boys (Coach: Todd Lorensen, Mt. Marty)

  • Matthew Mors, Yankton
  • Tahj Two Bulls, S.F. Washington
  • Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley
  • Micah Swallow, R.C. Central
  • Eli Williams, S.F. Washington
  • Connor Geddes, Harrisburg
  • Akok Aguer, S.F. Washington
  • Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt
  • Zane Alm, Mitchell
  • Blaze Lubbers, Harrisburg

Class A Boys (Coach: Matt Wilber, DWU)

  • Xavier Van Beek, S.F. Christian
  • Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley
  • Jakob Dobney, Vermillion
  • Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area
  • Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley
  • Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain
  • Brady Fritz, Winner
  • Gray Imbery, Aberdeen Roncalli
  • Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids
  • Dillon Gestring, Vermillion

Class B Boys (Coach: Trevor Flemmer, DSU)

  • Tisyn Spader, Howard
  • Sam Aslesen, Howard
  • Tyce Ortman, Canistota
  • Chase Merrill, Canistota
  • Colin Frey, Langford Area
  • Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s
  • Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes
  • Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley
  • Isaac Sumption, Leola/Frederick
  • Brendan Wentland, Corsica-Stickney

Class AA Girls (Coach: Jason Christensen, DWU)

  • Isabelle Moore, S.F. O’Gorman
  • Caytee Williams, Pierre
  • Brecli Honner, Harrisburg
  • Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central
  • Macy Kempf, Mitchell
  • Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley
  • Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central
  • Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg
  • Maggie Heesch, Watertown
  • Brielle Biteler, S.F. Washington

Class A Girls (Coach: David Moe, DSU)

  • Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose
  • Lexi Unruh, S.F. Christian
  • Maddie DeJong, S.F. Christian
  • Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion
  • Olivia Ritter, Tea Area
  • Lizzie Olson, Garretson
  • Addison Rozell, Redfield
  • Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central
  • Kalla Bertram, Winner
  • Kylee Wadsworth, Hamlin

Class B Girls (Coach: Todd Schlimgen, Mt. Marty)

  • Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River
  • Morgan Edelman, Menno
  • Halle Heinz, Ipswich
  • Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball/White Lake
  • Alayna Benike, Castlewood
  • Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s
  • Grace Fryda, Scotland
  • Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney
  • Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore
  • Haley Meyer, Centerville

