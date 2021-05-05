Ross Dress for Less Robbery Suspect Arrested After Standoff

If you think reporting something to CrimeStoppers won't do any good, An early morning arrest today proves just how important citizen tips can be.

According to Dakota News Now, the suspect in the Ross Dress for Less robbery that occurred last week was captured after a tip was phoned into CrimeStoppers. Sioux Falls Police arrested Martine Luiz Moreno after a standoff ended at 1:30 am Wednesday.

The tip came in over the weekend and identified the suspect in the robbery as Moreno and that the 29-year-old could be holed up at an apartment in the 400 block of South Summit Avenue.

Moreno is accused of trying to walk out of the Ross Dress for Less store with two other women without paying for merchandise. When an employee confronted him about the merchandise, Moreno drew a gun and pointed it at the employee, after which, he left. He is charged with first-degree robbery, shoplifting, and aggravated assault.

If you have information on a crime or investigation, you can contact Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007. You can also download the free "P3 Tips" app. Tips can also be reported on the CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire website.