Roosevelt’s Kim Nelson Breaks South Dakota Coaching Record

With a win over Harrisburg on Friday night (September 27), Kim Nelson holds the most wins by a coach in South Dakota high school football history.

Nelson entered the game against Harrisburg tied with Steve Kueter at 289 wins. One week later and the 11th year Roosevelt coach has surpassed the longtime O'Gorman coach. His South Dakota coaching record now stands at 290-133. Some of his accolades include a state championship with the Rough Riders in 2011, South Dakota football coach of the year in 2011 and a national finalist for coach of the year in 2014.

Prior to joining the Rough Riders in 2009, Nelson was the head coach at Millbank (1979-1987), Rapid City Central (1987-1993), and Washington (1993-2005). Nelson is the second-winningest coach in Washington history behind Howard Wood with an 85-42 record in 12 seasons. He left South Dakota and spent four seasons at Edina, Minnesota before returning to Sioux Falls to coach at Roosevelt.

Roosevelt is now 4-1 on the 2019 season and will travel to Aberdeen Central on October 4.