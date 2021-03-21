Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian and De Smet Win State Titles

The high school basketball season in South Dakota has come to an end but not before three state titles were handed out throughout the state.

The Roosevelt Rough Riders captured another state basketball title on Saturday evening in Rapid City as they took home the Class AA championship.

Roosevelt had to go through the best player in the state during the Semi-Finals as they were able to get past Matthew Moors and Yankton to advance against O'Gorman.

Head coach Mitch Begeman was able to secure his first state title against the team he played for and where his Dad as RHS defeated the Knights 60-37.

Sioux Falls Christian had an amazing year and completed it with a State A Championship on Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

It was the first title for the Chargers since 2016, but they continue to show how powerful of a basketball program they can be at their best.

De Smet took home the Class B title on Saturday night in Aberdeen and dedicated their win to their late football coach Bill Wilkinson.

Congratulations to all the state champions as well as all those who competed throughout the 2020-2021 season.

It clearly was a year and season unlike any other with sacrifices beyond imagination just to play the games much less complete a season.

A big shout out to all the administrators, health professionals, coaches, parents, officials, and of course the players on a job well done throughout the state of South Dakota.

For more information on the champions in both girls and boys basketball, the teams throughout the state, and future schedules, you can visit the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.