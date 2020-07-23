Ronald McDonald “Ride for the House” Event Coming Soon

Any parent who has had a seriously ill or injured child being treated in a hospital can tell you how heartbreaking and stressful it is. And for families whose child is in a hospital far from their home, the experience is even more difficult.

In addition to the emotional rollercoaster, the growing expense of travel, meals, and lodging, along with daily expenses like mortgage or rent, utilities, and more, become a painful burden.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of South Dakota make it possible for families to stay together in a homey, supportive atmosphere. They work hard to ensure families feel cared for and supported by offering a stable environment for them during their child's hospitalization.

They also connect Ronald McDonald House guests to resources that can help to relieve some of the pressures associated with this painful experience.

In Sioux Falls, we are fortunate to have two Ronald McDonald Houses providing comfort and care for area families. One is located on the Avera McKennan campus, and the other near Sanford Children's Hospital.

Right now the houses are gearing up for a fun end-of-summer virtual event, "Ride for the House SD". It is a fundraiser for RMHC of SD and it is happening Saturday, August 1, through Saturday, August 8.

You're encouraged to ride your bikes throughout the week as much or as little as you want. For a $10 donation per rider, or $40 per family, each person gets 5 entries into the prize drawings and they have some terrific prizes!

They'll be giving away Papa Murphy's pizzas, all kinds of gift cards from $25 to $50, and two Grand Prizes, a TREK FX 3 bicycle from Sioux Falls Bicycle Company and a $500 Scheels gift card! Prizes will be given away on Monday, August 10.

They're also going to have daily scavenger hunts with the opportunity to win extra entries for the giveaways. Post photos of your scavenger hunt find on social media with the hashtag #rideforthehouseSD. Tell all of your friends and family members about this fun activity you can do together before school starts again.

Register right now and get ready to "Ride for the House" to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota.

For more information see RMHC South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-336-6398.