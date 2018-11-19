Rollover on I-90 near Humboldt Kills One, Injures Four Others Saturday
One person has died, four others were seriously injured Saturday morning on Interstate 90 as a result of icy road conditions.
KDLT TV is reporting that a 38-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 90 near Humboldt early Saturday morning, (November 17). According to the report, her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it encountered an icy patch as the vehicle passed over a bridge.
KDLT reports the SUV ran off the highway, collided with a guardrail and rolled several times.
Four of the five occupants inside the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle. Only one passenger, a 15-year-old female was not thrown from the SUV. According to KDLT, all five passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Authorities told KDLT that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 14-year-old male passenger sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The remaining three passengers, all received non-life threatening injuries. All of the survivors were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in the process of investigating Saturday's accident according to KDLT TV.
Source: KDLT TV