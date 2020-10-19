Rollover Crash Near Rowena Kills One, Injures Two

A rollover crash on Sunday afternoon has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

According to Dakota News Now, the single-vehicle rollover took place around 2 p.m. on S.D. Highway 42 about one-half mile east of Rowena. The crash shut the highway down in both directions as authorities worked at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the Ford Expedition left the roadway, then crashed into a ditch and rolled.

Police say the driver has pronounced dead that the scene. The woman's name has not yet been released.

There were two passengers in the SUV who were thrown from the vehicle. A 34-year old man and a 26-year-old woman were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt. An investigation is ongoing.