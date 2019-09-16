Rollover Accident West of Sioux Falls Kills One Sunday Afternoon

A single-car rollover accident just west of Sioux Falls claimed the life of one person over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting the accident happened just after 3:30 PM on Sunday, (September 15) at the intersection of 267th Street and 463rd Avenue, which is about a mile south of Wall Lake.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's office informed KSFY, the driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car during the roll-over and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Authorities are still in the process of investigating the cause of the accident. More details forthcoming.

Source: KSFY TV