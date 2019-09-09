Rollover Accident Kills Sioux Falls Man Friday

A Sioux Falls man has lost his life after being involved in a rollover accident near a park off 41st Street on Friday.

KSFY TV is reporting the one vehicle accident took place Friday afternoon, (September 6) in the area of 41st Street and Veterans Parkway.

According to KSFY, a 22-year-old man was the passenger inside a vehicle that left the roadway and ended up rolling over outside of the softball fields at Harmodon Park.

Investigators told KSFY the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment. The passenger, who has yet to be identified pending notification of family died inside the car.

Authorities are still in the process of investigating Friday's crash and plan to release more details regarding the accident later today.

Source: KSFY TV