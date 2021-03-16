Rolling Stone Titles Gov. Noem “The COVID Queen of South Dakota”

A well-known magazine just published an article featuring South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The good news? The story called her a "Queen." The bad news...well it's not the Queen title one would want to have.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rolling Stone launched a lengthy article in regards to Governor Noem's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From hosting the Fourth of July Fireworks at Mount Rushmore to the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the writer of the article, Stephen Rodrick, thought "The COVID Queen of South Dakota" would be a fitting name for Governor Noem during this pandemic. Rodrick also referred to Governor Noem as the "Snow Queen" throughout the article. Additionally, the article featured interviews with those on the frontlines in the state including an ICU nurse from Rapid City, a Yankton doctor, and State Senator Reynold Nesiba.

Besides the global pandemic, Dakota News Now is reporting the article from Rolling Stone "highlights her close ties to the former president and her growing national popularity among Trump conservatives. In the last year, Noem has stumped for Trump and other Republican candidates. Noem has also made other national appearances, like a speech at the RNC in August 2020, and most recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February."

This story from the popular magazine did not hold anything back. Apparently, Stephen Rodrick spent three weeks in South Dakota in January. The piece sums up his experience along with his personal opinions.

Click here for the full article from Rolling Stone. As always, you can visit Dakota News Now for further details on this latest national spotlight for Governor Noem.