Roller Dollz Fundraiser: Baconfest

I've been asked to judge/help out at a few different events, but I think I was the most qualified to be a judge at Baconfest!

Baconfest was April 20 at Big's Bar in Sioux Falls. It was a fundraiser for The Roller Dollz.

For $10, you could buy a bacon passport and get to sample 12 different bacon recipes. Some recipes were savory, some were sweet, but they all had bacon!!!

As one of the judges, we sampled all 12 recipes and then we deliberated. Oh, the deliberations were heated. Just kidding. We ultimately gave the top prize to the Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Little Smokies. They were so good! I usually don't even like little smokies, but add some bacon and I'm on board!

Some of my other personal favorites were the bacon ranch dip and the bacon s'mores.

Other fun recipes were bacon brownies, bacon jelly on ice cream, bacon with beans, and a bacon/maple rice krispie concoction that was very good.

Because the event took place on Easter weekend there was also a cake walk and Easter egg hunt! Fun for all ages. There were also silent auction items and a bacon eating contest!

Thanks for having me, Roller Dollz!