Rodeo Nationals Sees Eight from SDSU

South Dakota loves rodeo action, and has for many generations. A good portion of the top national rodeo competitors have originated from South Dakota and the surrounding states.

We are proud cowboys and cowgirls! One of the great sources for rodeo competitors is at South Dakota State University (SDSU). The college located in Brookings, has the highly successful South Dakota State University Rodeo Team.

This team, according to The Brookings Register , is extremely proud to have eight students that have qualified to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, on June 9-15.

These competitors earned their qualifications for the nationals during the regular season. Going to compete in the CNFR is a huge honor and it took a lot of hard work and effort putting forth great performances.

SDSU Rodeo Team Coach Ron Skovly said, “We have a lot of chances to do great things at the CNFR with the team members we have qualified this year.”

The eight rodeo athletes are: Reed Arneson of Meadow, Paden Sexton of Bison, Scott Halverson from Fairview, Nolan Richie from Bristol, Madison Rau from Mobridge, Hannah Sauve of Osage, Iowa, Allison Pauley from Honey Creek, Iowa and Tori Jacobs from Madrid, Iowa.

Good luck guys!

Source: The Brookings Register