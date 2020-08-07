Rockestra Sioux Falls 2020

Thanks to The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation, Sioux Falls will host America’s first-ever professional rock and roll orchestra at the El Riad Shrine on Friday, October 2.

According to a recent press lease, this high energy multi-musician group is truly a sight to see. Rockestra Sioux Falls is known for playing popular hits over the past few decades.

Proceeds from this event will help benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. Since 2007, the non-profit foundation’s activities have included funding housing-related to numerous community service projects such as building wheelchair ramps, providing building trades scholarships for students, and funding shop programs in local schools.

Rockestra (used with permission)

General admission and reserved table tickets are currently available for purchase, however, seats are limited. Reserve your tickets online at www.rockestrasiouxfalls.com.

This event is sponsored thanks to the following businesses: 44i, Inc., Audio Video Integrations LLC, Bayer Built Woodworks, Inc., Builders FirstSource, First Dakota National Bank, G. A. Johnson Construction, Inc., B102.7 / Results Radio - Townsquare Media Sioux Falls, Schoeneman's Building Materials Center.