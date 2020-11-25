Rock The Shrine Cancelled

Covid-19 has cancelled another event here in Sioux Falls.

The El Riad Shrine Chanters host Rock the Shrine every February. It is a fundraiser, karaoke contest, and rock concert featuring Pop Rocks, all rolled into one very fun night.

In a post on their website, they simply stated:

ROCK the Shrine 2021 Cancelled Due to the growing pandemic numbers, and lack of resources, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel ROCK the Shrine in 2021. However, we’re aiming for a HUGE PARTY in 2022…so stay tuned!

Oh man, 2022 is going to be epic!

In previous years, I had the privilege to help judge the karaoke contest. It was always a fun night! I tried to do my best Simon Cowell, but let's be real, I'm more of a Paula Abdul. Is that reference getting dated now?

Anyway, back to the point.

While I'm sad to see another event cancelled, especially a big fundraiser, I totally understand why.

Like The Shriners stated above, I guess I'll just have to stay tuned.

If you would like to see some of the past years Rock The Shrine events, click here and here.