Rock Icon Bret Michaels to Play the South Dakota State Fair

Bret Michaels, much like many other artists, has been waiting to hit the road again. The rock icon is ready to kick the South Dakota State Fair into high gear this summer.

He’ll perform the hits he’s known for as the frontman for Poison including ‘Nothin’ but a Good Time’, ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’, and ‘Something to Believe In’. This night is a return to form and a night of endless hits, good music for good times.

As an added mega-bonus to the night of Friday, September 3, 2021, Warrant will open the show and set the stage for a great night of rock n' roll. Remember their massive hits such as Heaven, Cherry Pie, Uncle Tom's Cabin, and Down Boys.

Ticket presales begin May 24 for Friends of the Fair VIPs, June 14 for backrest holders, and June 17 for Friends of the Fair. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 21. For more information on presales and ticket sales go to www.sdstatefair.com.

The South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, September 2, through Monday, September 6. Pioneer will be a major sponsor for the night.

Get your tickets early as we'll definitely be in a party mood as this officially marks the RETURN of live music to the South Dakota State Fair. In 2020, due to COVID, the only grandstand events were Bull Bashes and Truck and Tractor Pulls.

Yes, we're ready. Oh...just because we're going to need a few beers for the night, the famous Beer Garden is open 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM daily during the fair. Beer Garden entertainment begins immediately following grandstand entertainment.