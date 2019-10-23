Rock Found West of Armour Has Locals Talking

One of the big topics of conversation this past weekend was a rock. I was in the Armour/Wagner, South Dakota area for the pheasant opener and talk of a huge rock kept coming up. How big? about 2 feet tall and around 10 to twelve feet wide.

Many of the locals have spent a good amount of time picking rocks in fields but this one is bigger than most. And the fact it was found in a road ditch has people how it got there.

In some states like Colorado or Montana, a rock this size isn't all that uncommon. What was uncommon was the fact they found the rock in the ditch while installing some infrastructure. So what did they do? They took a loader, actually I think it took two loaders to move the rock.

When you look at it from a distance, it looks like a big chunk of concrete. But it's not. We kicked the dirt for a couple of minutes as the opening day of South Dakotas Pheasant season came to a close wondering how did it get there. At first, I thought it could have been dropped off by an alien, but decided against that. Maybe a glacier brought it east years ago. At any rate, shout out to the big rock east of Armour, South Dakota. We had fun talking about you!

JD Collins via Sprint-Sioux Falls