Rocco Mediate Wins 2019 Sanford International

The 2019 Sanford International is in the books and Rocco Mediate is your champion.

He was able to put together a -6 on the final day to push his three day total to -9.

Ken Duke, Bob Estes and Colin Montgomerie ended all with a final score of -7 and tied for second.

Crowds all weekend were great again this year and it was a true success once again.

Other than some wind, Mother Nature played along and the weather was great all week.

The 2020 Sanford International will take place a few weeks earlier next year with the tournament taking place from September 11-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.