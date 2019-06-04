Robbery Victim Stabs One Assailant Sunday Night in Sioux Falls

A robbery attempt on Sunday night in Sioux Falls went south for one of the assailants.

KSFY TV is reporting that the victim in the case ended up stabbing and injuring one of his attackers during a failed robbery gone bad.

The incident took place on Sunday, (June 2) in the 900 block of N. Minnesota Avenue, just a few blocks north of downtown.

Police told KSFY that several people tried to rob the victim. During the course of the incident, the victim was able to stab at least one of his assailants before the crowd of would-be-robbers took off on foot.

Authorities have apprehended one of the suspects connected to the robbery, and according to KSFY, the suspect has not been very cooperative throughout the investigation process.

The victim allegedly knew his assailants according to the police report.

Source: KSFY TV