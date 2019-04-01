Very soon, Sioux Falls' newest restaurant and bar will open. ROAM Kitchen + Bar is located next to the District behind the Empire Mall at 4525 West Empire Place. The space was previously occupied by the Woodfire Grill, Cellar 49, and Rookies Sports Bar.

The menu includes entrees that feature their take on open-range cooking by using a wood-fired rotisserie and smoker. Some of the menu items that caught my eye were the Rotisserie Chicken which is dry rubbed, and slow roasted on the wood-fired rotisserie. Another dish that looks decadent is the Bone-in Beef Short Rib featuring balsamic glazed skillet beef short rib and smashed red potatoes. I'm a prime rib sandwich freak and the menu includes a Smoked Beef Dip with prime rib, smoked onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, au jus, on toasted ciabatta. You better bring me extra napkins for that one. See the full menu .

Now, let's talk about the "bar" part. ROAM Kitchen + Bar will feature a Rickhouse which is a space where barrels are stored during the aging process. When the bar includes a Rickhouse, you know they're serious about their whiskey. ROAM has a huge assortment of whiskey, rye, tequila, rum, scotch, bourbon, beer, and cocktails. Sioux Falls breweries make several appearances on the menu.

When the weather is nice, sit out on ROAM's patio and enjoy visiting with friends.

ROAM will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM. They'll also have special hours after concerts at the District, which will still host events.

Looking for a new job? ROAM is currently hiring servers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, and bussers. Check out their Facebook page for details .

No official opening date has been set, but they are hoping for the end of April.