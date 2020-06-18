Road Trip Bathroom Break Nets Couple $500,000

Last week, my wife and I took a road trip and stopped a few times for bathroom breaks, but our bathroom breaks didn't get us half a million like a couple from South Carolina.

It all started when a man's wife made an urgent request for a bathroom break.

The husband was filling up the car at the Aynor Food Mart in Aynor, South Carolina when he noticed someone was scratching a lottery ticket at a nearby pump.

The husband told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that on a hunch, he wanted his wife to go inside the store and buy the same ticket.

His wife said 'no', but her husband had a good feeling and went inside himself and bought one.

His hunch paid off as he returned to the car with a $500,000 jackpot ticket. His wife said he was so excited that he was jumping up and down yelling, "$500,000! $500,000!"

The man was so nervous that his hand was shaking as he signed his name on the back of the winning ticket.

How do you think the person who bought the ticket before the winning $500,000 ticket feels?

The store received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

As for what the couple plans to do with the winnings, they are going to take road trips and maybe buy more winning scratch off tickets.