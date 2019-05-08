Road Rage Incident Lands Sioux Falls Man in Jail

A motorcycle that popped a wheelie incited a case of road rage in Sioux Falls earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, (May 6) on Interstate 229 near Rice Street.

KSFY TV is reporting , 42-year-old Scott David McDaniel allegedly ran a motorcycle driver off the road with his pickup after the motorcyclist popped a wheelie with his bike while traveling on I-229.

According to the report, both vehicles turned off onto Rice Street, and that's when tempers began to flare.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, McDaniel forced the motorcycle driver to the curb. As the cycle driver tried to re-enter the street, McDaniel used his truck to prevent that from happening by blocking both lanes. The maneuver resulted in the motorcycle crashing, and the driver of the bike sustaining wrist and road rash injuries.

KSFY reports that police arrested McDaniel on assault and reckless driving charges, while the driver of the motorcycle was also cited with reckless driving for popping a wheelie in traffic.

