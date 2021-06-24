Road Construction on 57th & Minnesota Sioux Falls Starting

If you've driven around Sioux Falls lately you know there are orange barrels everywhere. South Dakota's construction season is in full swing.

Get ready to change up your morning commute if it involves Minnesota Ave and 57th Street.

Construction is planned to start early Monday, June 28 on the west side of Minnesota Avenue from 57th Street to Sunnymede Circle.

This will be the first phase of work on this particular project. Work in the first several weeks will consist of pavement removals and underground utility installation, followed by grading and graveling.

Traffic along Minnesota Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the existing northbound lanes until Phase 1A & Phase 1B are complete.

Ralph Rogers Road traffic will be maintained on the existing westbound lanes from Sweetbriar Drive to Minnesota Avenue. Windrose Place will be closed at Minnesota Avenue.

If you'd like to check out other construction projects that are planned or underway in Sioux Falls you can go to Siouxfalls.org.