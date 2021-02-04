Road Conditions For Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

After 3 to 4 inches of snow, the Sioux Falls tri-state area is waking up to slippery roads and a Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 am.

Most roads around the area are reporting blowing snow with slippery driving conditions. Reduced speeds are recommended. For the latest road conditions, you can go to 511SD.ORG. Here are some current conditions.

From I-29-Sioux Falls Exit 396 to Minnesota State Line - blowing snow, visibility less than a one-quarter mile, scattered slippery spots, and snow-covered with reduced speed.

From SD-37 South-Mitchell Exit 332 to 4 miles east of SD-25-Exit 350 - blowing snow, mainly slippery, and slippery with reduced speed.

From SD-19-Humboldt to I-29-Sioux Falls Exit 396 - snow-covered, scattered slippery spots, visibility less than a one-quarter mile, and blowing snow with reduced speed.

Actual road conditions may vary from this report. Motorists are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Thursday: Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 1. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 8. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday: Snow likely before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 5. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

