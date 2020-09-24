River Greenway Cleanup Scheduled for October 10 in Sioux Falls

Helping to keep Sioux Falls beautiful has become a priority for many here in the Sioux Empire. Efforts to do just that continue on Saturday (October 10) is when the Sioux Falls River Greenway Cleanup project makes its return for 2020.

Dakota News Now is reporting that anyone interested in volunteering to help pick up city parks and other public places along the Big Sioux River that day can gather in a number of different places throughout the city.

Cleanup efforts have helped to remove more than 16,500 pounds of garbage and recyclables from the banks of the river over the past four cleanups, according to Dakota News Now.

Volunteers choosing to help out this year are asked to gather between 9:00 AM and noon on October 10th to donate as much time as they're able that day in helping to clean up Sioux Falls.

No preregistration is required, and all ages are welcome to volunteer.

Dakota News Now reports there will be nine different locations set up throughout the city. Those locations are:

Elmen Park Trailhead—3200 West 12th Street

Falls Park—131 East Falls Park Drive

Fawick Park—200 South Second Avenue

Pasley Park—2521 South Southeastern Avenue

Spencer Park—3501 South Cliff Avenue

Yankton Trail Park—3901 South Minnesota Avenue. The cleanup station will be located near the 57th Street entrance

Sertoma Park—4300 South Oxbow Avenue

Dunham Park—1301 South Marion Road

Legacy Park—7001 West 12th Street

People helping to coordinate cleanup efforts will be set up at all nine locations. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for volunteers to participate. That's why supplies like gloves, maps, and trash bags will be provided. All organizers ask is that you come prepared to help out.

Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup officials have also taken steps this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among volunteers.

Source: Dakota News Now