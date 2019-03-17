Rising Flood Waters Impede Firefighters at Sioux Falls Fire

Flood waters going over a Sioux Falls street created an additional challenge for Firefighters responding to a mobile home at Johnson Estates Sunday (March 17) at 1:30 AM.

The mobile home park is near I-229 and Western, the home in the park is located at 2036 West Orwin Place.

"First arriving units were slowed briefly by water over the roadway in the Johnson Place Trailer Park. Smoke and flames were reported coming from most of the structure as fire crews arrived," said Fire Captain Troy Scandin. "Sioux Falls Police Department assisted right away in confirming all residents were out of the home and accounted for. A transitional attack from the exterior of the home was performed from multiple sides to try and extinguish the fire. It took an hour and 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire."

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross provided help to the family with an overnight stay.

The cause of the fire will be lead by Fire Investigator John Wagner.