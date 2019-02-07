The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds may not be the first thing that pops to mind in February. After all, it's August that the Sioux Empire Fair hits town with a great entertainment lineup .

But hold on! This weekend, February 8 and 9, the Expo center at the Fairgrounds will be hopping...or should I say bucking?

It's two nights of nonstop Bulls and Broncs action! Korkow Rodeos is the stock contractor and that means their award winning National Finals Rodeo stock.

The fun begins at 7:30 P.M. both nights, and what a great way to beat the South Dakota cold. Be sure and bring the whole family, because while us older folk love it, the kids will have the time of their lives!

Tickets are on sale now at Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Madison and Rock Rapids Campbell’s locations .

Ride 'em Cowboy and hang on for the big bucks!