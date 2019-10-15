Richard Marx Coming to the Anthem in Sioux City
We've got your Valentines 2020 plans set - especially if you and your other loved the ballads of '80s. Richard Marx is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Anthem for a night of acoustic love songs on Feb 1, 2020.
Marx sold over 30 million albums and has ingrained his music into our must-have '80s playlists.
Tickets for Richard Marx Love Songs will go on sale October 18 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.
Hits include, “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever,” “Keep Coming Back” and
“Hazard” and has hit the coveted quadruple-platinum status with two No. 1 singles.
A few more road-trip worthy shows coming up at the Anthem that might satisfy rock fans are:
10.18 Rock-O-Ween Halloween Party
10.15 The Marshall Tucker Band with Copper Chief
11.1 Theory of a Deadman with Spirit Animal [SOLD OUT]
11.8 The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour
11.9 Soul Asylum
11.27 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos
12.27 The Classic Rock Experience
12.31 New Year’s Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics
1.4 Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute