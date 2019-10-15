Richard Marx Coming to the Anthem in Sioux City

We've got your Valentines 2020 plans set - especially if you and your other loved the ballads of '80s. Richard Marx is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Anthem for a night of acoustic love songs on Feb 1, 2020.

Marx sold over 30 million albums and has ingrained his music into our must-have '80s playlists.

Tickets for Richard Marx Love Songs will go on sale October 18 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity. com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop. FYI: All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Hits include, “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever,” “Keep Coming Back” and

“Hazard” and has hit the coveted quadruple-platinum status with two No. 1 singles.

A few more road-trip worthy shows coming up at the Anthem that might satisfy rock fans are:

10.18 Rock-O-Ween Halloween Party

10.15 The Marshall Tucker Band with Copper Chief

11.1 Theory of a Deadman with Spirit Animal [SOLD OUT]

11.8 The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour

11.9 Soul Asylum

11.27 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos

12.27 The Classic Rock Experience

12.31 New Year’s Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics

1.4 Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute