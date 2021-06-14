Revving Our Engines For Hot Summer Nites on July 13

Corvettes. So many Corvettes! It's the main ride for enthusiasts and dreamers as Hot Summer Nites hits Sioux Falls on Tuesday, July 13. The location will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D. - Exit 80 on 129 and Madison Street - with the gates opening at 4:00 P.M.

To help celebrate these classic machines, live music, food trucks will be on hand and the Beer Garden will be open!

There are over 500 Corvettes pre-registered for the event with more coming in daily. This is one of the largest Corvette gatherings in one place in the country.

This year will be extra special as it's the 50th anniversary of this year’s Black Hills Corvette Classic hosted by the Sioux Falls Corvette Club. Many events and activities will begin at Jerry's Corvette in Beresford, SD.

Hot Summer Nites will also feature The Quick 60 will run from 5:30 until 8:00. The entry fee is $20 for three runs with cash prizes awarded. 1st place $1021 and a 3-foot trophy, 2nd Place $600, 3rd Place $300, 4th place $100.

All proceeds benefit the Children's Inn.

The event is free admission and is brought to you by Sioux Falls Corvette Club, Jerry's Chevrolet and Corvette of Beresford, Riddles Jewelry, Nordstrom's Automotive, the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, and the Black Hills Corvette Classic.

From the old classics to the new, you'll see plenty of Corvettes at Hot Summer Nites 2021.

