Retro Tech Gallery – Cell Phones

Just about everyone has a smartphone today, but do you still have every old cell phone you ever owned?

As for my old cell phones, they're all gone. I have either thrown them away, shot one with a pistol, broken them on purpose, and dropped one into a glass of water while turned on to see what would happen. That one was cool.

My wife, on the other hand, has a hard time throwing anything away, including old cell phones. Not only does she have the phones, but she also has the boxes and all the extra parts. I think there is a clinical diagnosis for that, but I'm a radio guy, not a psychiatrist.

Below is a stroll down cell phone memory lane of my wife's old cell phones, from her first brick phone in 2003 to her current phone. As you will see, some of the newer ones still power up.