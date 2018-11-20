Retailers Anticipate Strong Holiday Shopping Season

When you come to the starting line of this holiday shopping season it will be a 32 day marathon as a shopper. If you are a business owner its 32 days of keeping your fingers crossed. According to the South Dakota Retailers Association businesses are looking forward to a strong holiday shopping season.

With high consumer confidence being reported by many national organizations, low unemployment and increasing wages, retail businesses are gearing up for excited holiday shoppers.

In a recent survey of its membership, the vast majority of South Dakota Retailers Association members expect 2018 to exceed last year.

Getty Images for David Yurman

“All year has been better than last year, and we are looking for a good Christmas season as well,” said Gerard Faini, owner of Faini Designs Jewelry Studio in Sioux Falls. “Our most popular holiday event is a Ladies Night. We treat customers to a special evening during which they get to create a Christmas wish list, and we make sure it gets to Santa.”

Many business owners see high consumer confidence going into the holidays and have developed promotions, deals and niche products to attract new customers.