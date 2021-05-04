Results Radio Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls is hiring a second Digital Marketing Specialist!

Every day is different because every day we’re asked by businesses to evaluate their marketing.

We do a deep dive and if we can help, we show them how – WITHOUT RISK!

If we can’t help them, we’re honest and we tell them.

We’re growing and ready to bring on another team member!

If you like creating ideas...If you have some video experience...if you’re a team player...we want to talk to you.

This isn’t an assistant role...You’ll be part of the “A-Team”!

Townsquare Media has locations in 67 cities and we have one of the largest digital marketing platforms in the country!

It’s a creative and collaborative environment with benefits, a great salary, and bonuses!

Interested or know someone...call Levi Weischedel at 605-759-0559.

Results Radio Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.