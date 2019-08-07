Results Radio Looking for a Creative Assistant

We love what we do and we’d love for you to be a part of it.

We’re growing and need a positive, creative person who will grow with us.

Results Radio Townsquare Media – Sioux Falls, is looking for a Creative Assistant to work with our Marketing Sales Team.

We work directly with businesses, creating Custom Strategies for them…then we build an Affordable Marketing Plan for them and they Make More Money.

As our Creative Assistant, your great ideas will be heard and your hard work rewarded.

We want to hire a Creative Assistant who’s Curious, Caring and Creative.

This isn’t a job…This is a CAREER. No matter how good you are now, we PROMISE you’ll grow and get better. You’ll be surrounded by Lots of Curious, Caring and Creative Men and Women.

You don’t need a degree, but you must be Honest, Goal Driven and You Still Must Want to Learn.

For more information call Chad Jacobs at (605)-373-6344.

Results Radio Townsquare Media – Sioux Falls is an Equal Opportunity Employer