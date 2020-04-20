Results Radio 2020 VIP Golf Card

Get the VIP Golf Card now for $ 147!

Save money this spring and hit the golf courses thanks to the 2020 Results RADIO VIP Golf Card. The VIP Card gives you access to 12 of the area's best local golf courses! It includes one 18-hole round of play with half cart (unless otherwise noted) at each participating course.

Tee time required. Valid for one 18-hole round with half-cart unless otherwise noted. Expires 11/15/2020. Not valid with other offers, discounts or during league play.

And Prairie Green, Keuhn Park, Elmwood & Brandon "Exclude 1/2 Cart"

Spring Creek Country Club:

Spring Creek Country Club Spring Creek Country Club lies in a beautiful rural setting just minutes Southeast of Sioux Falls. The Marty Johnson designed course boasts of being the nest conditioned golf course in the area. The front nine starts off with some easier holes and gradually builds toward a more dif cult back nine. Spring Creek Country Club is open to the public for golf and corporate golf outings. The clubhouse has a banquet room available to all outside parties for any type of event or function including pre-nuptial dinners, wedding receptions, business meetings, birthday parties, retirement parties, etc. Be sure to make a stop in the Clubhouse to enjoy the full-service bar! We invite you to experience Spring Creek Country Club, "THE COUNTRY CLUB FOR THE PUBLIC."

Meadow Acres Golf Club:

Built on the vision of our local residents, Meadow Acres Golf Course was turned into one of the Crown Jewels of the Larchwood, IA. Area. Pride of ownership is evident in the Beauty and the Playability of the course. Meadow Acres has three tee off areas offered on every hole, welcoming ALL GOLFERS of any skill level to play. Meadow Acres is one of the most affordable gol ng values in the area and features (45) electric carts, bar and restaurant, banquet facilities and Couples, Men’s and Women’s leagues. Go to meadowacresgolfcourse.com to learn more, we’ll see you all soon for a wonderful golf experience!

Madison Golf And Country Club:

Madison Golf & Country Club is located just west of Madison, SD on Lake Herman. Featuring stunning lake views, this 6,162-yard par 71 regulation course is one of southeastern South Dakota’s most unique gol ng experiences. Founded in 1946, Madison Golf and Country Club incorporates natural landscapes and subtle elevation changes to create a challenge that has become a favorite for MCC members and guests. Madison Golf & Country Club features a premier practice facility featuring a driving range, practice green, and two bunker complexes. After your round, enjoy food and a beverage at our full-service bar and grill located inside the newly renovated clubhouse. Come see what all the buzz is about and let MCC be your next gol ng adventure! Visit our Website: www.madisongolfsd.com.

McCook Country Club:

Opened in 1968, McCook Country Club is just a short drive west of Sioux Falls in Salem, South Dakota. This nine-hole regulation course offers golfers 3,106 yards of golf for a par of 36 and offers a challenging layout for golfers of all levels.

Luverne Country Club:

Luverne Country Club invites you to a round of golf at one of the best 9-hole courses in the area. LCC is a challenging track with tree-lined fairways, but rewards good shots by golfers of all abilities. After the round, enjoy a relaxing drink on our spacious deck and food from our full bar menu. You’ll also enjoy a ride on our new Yamaha carts. Have a great golf season from the Luverne Country Club!

Hawarden Golf Club:

The Hawarden Golf Club is a quaint 9-Hole course located on the East side of Hawarden on Highway 10. The course offers a challenge despite the shorter layout. The greens are small and undulating and roll fast and true. The tree-lined fairways reward accuracy, however, the long-ball hitters can score as well. We offer affordable rates for green fees and cart rentals. Outings are welcome. The clubhouse offers a full bar and food service managed by Brian and Karen Engleman. Call 712-551-4444.

Rock Valley Golf Club:

Iowa Golf Association’s 2015 9-Hole Course Of The Year! Rock Valley Golf Club has a fun and challenging 9-hole layout that will bring satisfaction to every player. Rock Valley Golf Club will challenge even the most skilled player which in turn provides a great golf experience. This course is a perfect place for beginners and family members to come out and enjoy themselves. Rock Valley Golf Club is passionate about providing quality golf to the public at large as well as building the game by offering affordable memberships for singles and families. We offer a number of options to meet your needs and so much more. Explore your options and become a member today! Rock Valley Golf Club Amenities include: Banquet Facilities, Chipping Area, Putting Green, Beverage Clubs and Mulligan's Bar & Grill.

Lake Region Golf Club:

Serving golfers since 1967, Lake Region Golf Club is that unique place where life slows and enjoyment begins. LRGC boasts a scenic 18 hole championship course, full pro shop, practice facilities and driving range to provide for your day on the links. LRGC is a course of incomparable charm and challenge that rewards the playing experience for golfers of all abilities. Make memories with family and friends as you experience generous fairways, stunning wetlands, abundant wildlife, serene surroundings and spectacular views of both Lake Poinsett and Lake Albert.

Prairie Green Golf Course:

A prairie treasure, Prairie Green was named the second best playable course in South Dakota by Golfweek Magazine in 2019. A beautiful prairie links style course designed by Dick Nugent, at Prairie Green you will experience generous fairways, stunning prairie wetlands, and well-bunkered greens. Challenging from the back tees but playable for all, the course features four sets of tees, unbelievably affordable fees and the glorious big skies and wide open spaces of the prairie.

Elmwood Golf Course:

The area's most popular course, Elmwood's 27 holes consist of two great courses, both challenging, fun and easy to walk. Our championship 18-hole layout is a classic parkland course, featuring tree-lined fairways, and large, well-bunkered, undulating greens. The East 9, our other regulation 9 hole course that does not require a tee time, is the best value in the region with green fees under $15. You'll also enjoy the great practice greens and driving range facilities.

Kuehn Park Golf Course:

The best executive course in the area, Kuehn Park features a par 30 course that’s fast and fun for everyone. It is a great course for golfers of all abilities, but especially appealing to juniors, seniors and beginners. Excellent driving range and practice greens are also available.

Brandon Golf Course:

Come play one of the most established golf courses in the area! The beautiful 18-hole public course will treat the champion level and beginning golfer alike. The course, located just 6 miles from Sioux Falls in Brandon, SD, has had over 35 years to mature so come and enjoy the serene, natural settings and golf at one of the best courses in the area. Come see the beautiful panoramic view of the course from the Clubhouse deck.