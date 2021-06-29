Summertime is the perfect oppertunity to enjoy some outside patio seating at your favorite Sioux Falls restaurants.

But what about if you want to bring your four-legged family member with you to your dinner plans? Which restaurants are dog-friendly?

According to some Google reviews, these restaurants are all are dog-friendly for patrons and their pets to enjoy a meal together.

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls

Also, keep in mind that most of these eating establishments do indeed have either a patio or outdoor eating area that has been deemed 'dog friendly.'

Depending on the restaurant they meaning management can choose to allow pets outside or not so it doesn't hurt to ask for permission just out of caution if you've never brought your pet before to a restaurant.