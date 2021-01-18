Restaurant Goes Viral With Honest Menu

Have you ever been out to a restaurant, looked at the menu, and wished they'd just give you an honest answer about the food? Well, one restaurant owner has done just that in a series of tweets.

Aunt Dai's, a Chinese restaurant in Montreal, Canada is in the spotlight after its owner has given his candid opinions on some of the restaurant's most popular dishes.

One Twitter user decided to show the world exactly what the owner has been saying about his own food. In one description, the owner mentions that one of his dishes isn't authentic.

Don't let the name fool you, this one is NOT authentic Chinese food. True story, one customer got really mad because it's not so Chinese since he visited Sichuan China before. -Feigang Fei, Aunt Dai's Restaurant Owner

But that's not the only overly straightforward explanation he gave. Check out the tweets below.

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the owner's brutal honesty here, however, if it were me, I'd at least try the food before putting it on the menu.

You might think this sudden spotlight on the restaurant would be negative, but it seems the opposite is true.

You can see the full menu for Aunt Dai's Restaurant here.

Story Source: Aunt Dai Restaurant

Story Source: Kim Belair/Twitter

