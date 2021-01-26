ResGen Events Offer Comedy, Encouragement & Enlightenment

If you've heard the term ResGen, you may have wondered what it stands for. ResGen is the shortened version of the term Restoration Generation. Founder Tom Henderson's mission began with a quest of bringing hope and encouragement to a generation of young people who had neither.

You might say, it's a resurrection (if you will) of the old Golden Rule ("do unto others as you would have them do unto you") which many people seem to have forgotten, along with personal responsibility, having a conscience, and other basic rules of living in the world.

Back then, he probably had no idea how many people he'd be reaching through comedy and honest spiritual communication.

Speaking of the comedy- - Date Night Comedy is coming up this Thursday and Friday, January 28 and 29, from 7 to 9 PM at Central Church, 3102 W. Ralph Rogers Road in Sioux Falls. Unfortunately, Friday is already sold out, but they do have tickets for the Thursday performance. They have an alternative for you too, and that is to Livestream it.

The other annual event is the ResGen Men's Summit , a one-day living, learning, laughing, conference, which aims to help men grow as leaders, husbands, and fathers. It is on Saturday, January 30, from 8 AM to Noon, (same place - -Central Church, different time), and right now there are only about 40 tickets left, so hurry.

They are limiting capacity to 500 people for all the events to allow for social distancing. They'll also be providing masks and encouraging people to wear them. However, it is not mandatory.

For more information and to purchase tickets, see ResGen online and on Facebook.

