ResGen is the shortened version of Restoration Generation. And when Tom Henderson began this quest of bringing hope and encouragement to a generation of young people who had neither, I'm sure he couldn't have imagined the number of people he'd be reaching out to.

He speaks to over 20,000 students a year in their schools, at conferences, festivals and other events across the country. His mission is to challenge this generation of youth to restore their relationships with each other and with God, to treat others with the same love and respect with which they would like to be treated.

It's the resurrection (if you will) of the old Golden Rule ("do unto others as you would have them do unto you") which many people seem to have forgotten, along with personal responsibility, having a conscience and other basic rules of living in the world.

In celebration of this cause and to bring people together in fun and fellowship, ResGen is bringing back Comedy Date Night. The last event sold out quickly, so this time it's happening two nights in-a-row, Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24, 2020, 7 to 9 PM at Central Church, 3102 W. Ralph Rogers Road in Sioux Falls. And no, it's not too early to get your tickets.

Then on Saturday, January 25, from 8 AM to 2:30 PM Restoration Generation is presenting the Men's Summit also at Central Church. This one-day conference aims to help men grow as leaders, husbands, and fathers.

There is a fantastic lunch and snacks are included. The cost is $40, but they do offer scholarships for men who would like to attend but cannot afford it.

For more information and to purchase tickets, see ResGen online and on Facebook.