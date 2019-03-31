Rescue Crews Pull Man from Water at Falls Park Friday Night

A Sioux Falls man needed to be rescued after falling into the water at Falls Park Friday night.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue pulled a man from the east bank of the river on late Friday night, (March 29) after apparently falling into about three to four feet of water.

According to KSFY, a Sioux Falls Police officer was first on the scene and attempted to throw down a rope to the victim, but the man was hypothermic and lacked the strength to climb the rope.

The officer then contacted Fire and Rescue for assistance. KSFY reports they used a ladder to clear the handrail and climb down the 12-foot retaining wall to reach the man. Once they had the victim secured with another rope, police, together with fire personnel hoisted him up the ladder to safety.

The man was treated on scene by paramedics for cold exposure.

Authorities want to remind all residents, especially any visitors to the parks and bike trail system to respect the flood water, by maintaining a safe distance from the water while flooding conditions persist.

Source: KSFY TV