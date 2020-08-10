Report: The Big Ten Cancels 2020 Football Season

The first big domino has fallen as the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Big Ten has canceled its 2020 football season.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Big Ten will cancel the upcoming football season. This includes all teams from the conference. His report would finalize the report by Dan Patrick from earlier today (August 10) that a majority of the presidents within the conference were ready to call the season off.

Only Nebraska and Iowa were interested in continuing to try and play the conference schedule this fall

An official announcement by the Big Ten has not been made. The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC have all made modifications to season schedules for this year but haven't announced anything further at this point. Solari's report says that the Big Ten news is expected on Tuesday (August 11) and that the conference is trying to line-up its announcement with the other Power 5 conferences. He also reports that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren isn't opposed to a spring season.

ESPN, citing sources, is reporting that the cancellation or postponement of college football is inevitable and that it would take one Power 5 conference to start the process of everything being called off. Now that the Big Ten is moving in that direction, all we can do is wait to see the rest of the conferences make decisions.