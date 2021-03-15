REPORT: Richard Pitino Out at Minnesota

The University of Minnesota has never been a juggernaut in the college basketball world but the hope was the hiring of Richard Pitino would change those things.

After eight seasons, that clearly is not going to happen and a change is apparently on the horizon.

According to CBS Sports Matt Norlander, the University of Minnesota will move on from Richard Pitino as their head coach.

In his eight seasons as head coach, Pitino amassed a 141-123 record, two appearances in the NCAA Tournament and a NIT title.

Get our free mobile app

It was the inconsistencies though that was probably Pitino's demise and his failure to eclipse the success of his predecessor Tubby Smith was probably the final straw.

Pitino struggled to find an identity for a program that has to keep up with some of the best in college basketball as they fight to find their place in the Big10.

Moving forward Minnesota will be looking for the same traits in a turn around as they did with Pitino but more so they must lock down the state of Minnesota in recruiting to take the program to the next level.

For more information on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, their basketball program and their upcoming schedules for other sports, you can visit their website.