REPORT: NFL 2019 Opening Kickoff Game and Thanksgiving Games Set?

A report says that the NFL is considering starting the season with an old NFC North rivalry game instead of the tradition of showing the Super Bowl champions.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that the NFL is considering NOT putting the New England Patriots on the NFL Kickoff Game to start the season. They would become the first Super Bowl champion to not host the kickoff game since Baltimore in 2013.

Instead, the league is leaning towards putting an NFC North rivalry game in that slot with the Green Bay Packers traveling to Chicago to open the year. This would also correlate with the celebration of the 100th season for the NFL and the Bears. New England would then open the season on Sunday Night Football to start the year.

That isn't all for the Bears. After a great 12-4 season and a playoff appearance, Chicago appears to be set to play Detroit on Thanksgiving day for a second consecutive season. That isn't super uncommon anymore, with the Lions and Vikings playing on the holiday in 2016 and 2017.

The Sports Business Journal also reports that the annual Dallas Thanksgiving game will be played against Miami. The Dolphins and Cowboys have met on Thanksgiving five prior times with the last game played in 2011.

The NFL will confirm the opening game of the season and the Thanksgiving games when it releases its schedule in the month of April.