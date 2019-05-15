Report: Brandon in South Dakota’s Most Affluent City

The folks in Brandon say they're 'Building a Better Life' and they've got the numbers to back it up.

In a study by the financial website 24/7 Wall St ., South Dakota's 12th largest city was named the state's most affluent.

The survey of 2,600 cities, towns, villages, and census-designated places with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people factored in median annual household incomes as well as poverty levels and demographics from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.

In Brandon's case, the median household income of $80,727 is $23,000 higher than the national median income and $26,000 higher than the South Dakota median income.

The poverty rate is 5.1 percent, which is less than half of the poverty level. But the percentage is the 13th highest of the cities on the list.

Brandon's median home value is $198,300, $46,000 higher than the state median, but the seventh lowest on the national list.

As for population, Brandon checks in right in the middle of the pack with 9,731 people. Dellwood, MN (1,149) is the smallest city on the list. University Park, TX (24,692) is the largest.