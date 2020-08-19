Repair Affair Day: Wheelchair Ramp Projects

According to a recent press release, members from the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire will be donating both their time and skills this Thursday, August 20 during the Annual Repair Affair Day.

Over 50 volunteers, will divide into groups in order to make repairs on eight different homes in Sioux Falls.

The volunteers will do repairs for homeowners in need of accessibility, such as building wheelchair ramps and installing handrails.

These repairs are done at no cost to the homeowner thanks to funding from the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and funds from the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Project 1:

Full wheelchair ramp build for an elderly lady in a wheelchair

· Location: 1101 N Garfield Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

· Project contact: Gary Harr (605) 376-7328



Project 2:

Full wheelchair ramp build for an elderly gentleman in need

· Location: 1423 E 5th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

· Project contact: Jason Siemonsma (605) 261-7360



Project 3:

Full wheelchair ramp build for a lady in a wheelchair

· Location: 916 S Holt Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

· Project contact: Jordan Hefner (605) 951-5220

Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is looking forward to helping those in need through this program.