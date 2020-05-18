Repair Affair Day Registration Deadline Extended

With many home projects coming to a standstill the backlog is mounting. You or someone you know who is unable to make home repairs can qualify for the annual program Repair Affair™. This one-day event is to make homes more accessible for the elderly or those with a permanent physical disability.

The deadline to register has been extended until Thursday, June 11.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is ready to help the local community through this annual program. Applicants need to own the home (cannot be a mobile home) and need to be either 65 years of age or have a permanent physical disability. Parents of children with permanent physical disabilities are also encouraged to apply. Income guidelines are outlined on the application form.

All home repairs must be accessibility-related; from large projects such as installing wheelchair ramps, or smaller projects such as grab bars.

Labor is donated by volunteers and materials are purchased through a grant received by the Housing Division of the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. All projects will be completed one day only on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Since 1993, volunteers have donated over 6,000 hours by working on 250 accessibility-related projects throughout the Sioux Empire.

If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility-related projects to be completed in their home, please contact the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation at (605) 361-8322 or visit hbasiouxempire.com/foundation/repairaffair to download an application to apply for the program.