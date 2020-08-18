Repair Affair Day in Sioux Falls This Week

This Thursday, August 20 is the Annual Repair Affair day in Sioux Falls. I hope each of you will take a moment to think about all the volunteers who will be giving up their time to offer their expertise making repairs on different homes around the area. These volunteers will be helping homeowners in need of accessibility issues, such as building wheelchair ramps and installing handrails.

According to the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, since 1993, over 250 Repair Affair projects have been completed by volunteers with over 6,000 volunteer hours. Each project is completed in one day.

What's in it for the homeowner? Safety, security, peace of mind, and a grateful heart.

What's in it for the volunteer? “We are excited to help out those in need again this year,” said Craig Wynia, Repair Affair Committee Chair. “I enjoy how well we can all work together for such a great cause and we are so glad to be a part of this beneficial community service project.”

Anyone 65-years old or has a permanent physical disability qualifies for these free repairs. They also must meet income guidelines and be the homeowner.

To learn more about Repair Affair day contact Annette Amdahl, Public Relations Director (Annette@hbasiouxempire.com or 605-361-8322).