REO Speedwagon Coming To Sioux Falls

REO Speedwagon is coming to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Wednesday December 4th, 2019.

The show is at 7:00 pm. Tickets will start at $39.00 plus applicable fees and will go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00 am.

Ticket will be available at washingtonpavilion.org starting on these dates:

September 11 | 10 a.m. | Pavilion Donors

September 12 | 10 a.m. | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

September 13 | 10 a.m. | Public

REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out. Formed loosely in the late ‘60s at college in Champaign, IL, REO (named after the precursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even tinier gigs, just to get their name out. It worked, as fans quickly realized there was much more going on here than your average college party band.