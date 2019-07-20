Renner ‘Got The Spider’ House Making Folks Laugh



You've got to really appreciate a good sense of humor. If you've ever freaked out over a spider sighting at your house, you can appreciate this photo.

Joshua Bohl posted this picture of a torn down house in Renner, South Dakota. Renner is a small town just north of Sioux Falls. The post has been shared over 54 thousand times. It's been viewed all over the world.

Google Maps

Check out some of the comments folks left under the pic.

Omar Thornton: I passed by it today too... Lol for another mile afterwards.

Hector Morin: If you ever come home and this is the house...there was definitely a spider...lol.

Migdalia Vido: This is how I react to bugs!! I don't like anything that moves faster than me and there are a lot of things move fast!