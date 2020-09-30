Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase This Weekend

According to a recent press release, the annual Outdoor Living Showcase™ is happening again 'to give consumers additional opportunities to collect ideas for their next home-related projects.'

This year's dates are Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

Twelve projects are going to be on display this year and are located throughout both Sioux Falls and Hartford.

It does cost five dollars for an event ticket for access to all twelve of the projects so be sure to bring your cash or checkbook.

"Tickets can be purchased at each project’s location during show hours only and must be validated before entering. Maps showing the locations of each project can be found online at hbasiouxempire.com or pick up the October issue of Home Ideas magazine at Hy-Vee for event details."

Organizers would like to let the public know that they have health and safety measures in place for attendees during the showcase.

Participants are asked not to touch any surfaces in the homes and to use hand sanitizer stations that are provided at each location.

If you are sick, at-risk, or are thinking of bringing small children to tour the projects please refrain from touring the homes.

All the listed guidelines can be found on their website HERE along with at the entrance at each home.