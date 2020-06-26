Remembering the Historic U.S.S. South Dakota
The legendary Battleship last sailed the ocean waters over 73 years ago, and just this past September, the U.S.S. South Dakota Memorial celebrated its 50th anniversary. I visited the historic site this week and was overcome with a sense of history and pride for the fabled ship.
If you've haven't had the chance to visit the memorial, please do so. We're fortunate to have such a place to visit in our own backyard.
