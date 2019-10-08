Remembering the 1997 Blizzard That Crippled South Dakota

Yes, we've had tough winters and our share of snow storms, but the blizzard that rolled through South Dakota on January 9, 1997 was one to be remembered.

20 foot-tall snow drifts caused by 50 MPH winds closed all interstates and forced authorities to issue stern warnings to travelers that if you are stranded out there - we're not coming to rescue you.

To make matters worse - the very next day - January 10, the temperatures plummeted to 12 below zero.

Only 2 to 3 inches snowfall occurred...but with the strong winds and existing snow cover visibilities were reduced to zero in open areas. The blizzard from the 9th to the 11th produced wind speeds up to 50 mph and wind chills to 80 below zero. A record low maximum temperature of 12 below zero occurred on the 10th. -NWS Sioux Falls

According to OnlyInYourState, over 100,000 cattle died in the storm. They also feature some rare photographs of the storm.

A Webster woman, Karen Nelson, was rescued after spending nearly 40 hours stranded in her car on a county road. She went on to make national news.

If you put any stock in the Farmer's Almanac, we better brace ourselves for a rough winter.